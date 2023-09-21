Oborevwori Approves Palliatives For Delta Students Slashes Acceptance Fees

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved a 25 percent reduction in acceptance fees payable in the four state-owned universities as part of palliatives for students.

The governor’s approval was contained in a statement issued by Festus Ahon, his chief press secretary, on Wednesday, in Asaba.

According to the statement, the reduction in the acceptance fee was in line with measures taken by the Delta State government to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on citizens.

Ahon further said that the 25 percent reduction was applicable to new students at the state-owned Delta State University, Abraka; Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro; University of Delta, Agbor, and Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai-Asaba.

The governor had earlier approved the payment of N10,000 to workers for three months and payment of N5.522bn to 50,196 workers as promotion arrears as palliatives to civil servants across the state.

This is in addition to the governor approving working days’ rotational scheme for civil servants on salary Grade Leve 1-14, while staff on Grade Level 15 and above are to work out what is convenient for them in their respective MDAs, thereby ensuring that essential services remain uninterrupted.

Also, 2,000 primary school teaching and non-teaching staff are being recruited in 22 out of the 25 local government areas in the state.

The governor’s spokesman further said that the state government has earmarked N10 billion in addition to over 17,000 bags of rice and over 64,000 bags of maize all in 50kgs as palliatives for the less privileged, the poor, persons with disabilities and the aged in society. He said all these efforts were geared at cushioning the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the citizens of the state.

