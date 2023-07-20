Oborevwori Appoints Okowa’s Men, Uduaghan’s Daughter As Commissioners

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has appointed 26 commissioners, comprising some cabinet members of Ifeanyi Okowa, his predecessor.

Also on the 26-man list sent to the State House of Assembly for confirmation is the daughter of Emmanuel Uduaghan, a former governor of the state.

Four former commissioners that served in the immediate past government of Okowa that are returning are Charles Aniagwu (Information), Chief Tilije Fidelis Okenmor (Finance), Rose Ezenwu (secondary education), and Kingsley Ashibuogwu (higher education).

Other nominees include Odingwe odige Daniel, Hon Joan Onyemaechi Adanioma, Jerry Ehiwario, Micheal ifeanyi Anoka, Hon. Pat Ajudua.

The governor also nominated Barrister funyei Manager, Angele Godknows, Perez Omoun, Isaac Tosan Wilkie, Oligida Samuel, Prof. Tonukari Johnbull, Jamani Tommy Ejiro, Hon Onos Agofure, Olorogun Oyibode Vincent, Emamusi Obiodeh.

Also nominated include, Etagherure Ejiro Terry, Agbateyimiro Isaac Weyinmi, Sonny Akpororkimo Ekedayen, Darlington Ijeh, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme and Hon. Izeze Rume Yakubu Reuben.

