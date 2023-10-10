Oborevwori Appoints Delta 2023 Governorship Candidate As Aide

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has appointed Sunny Ofehe, the candidate for the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election as Executive Assistant on External Relations and Diaspora Affairs.

Daily Trust reports that Sunny Ofehe is the second candidate of opposition parties to be appointed by the governor in the state.

The governor, on September 4, 2023, appointed Goodnews Agbi, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as Special Adviser on Projects Monitoring and Audit.

Secretary to the State Government, Kingsley Emu, announced the appointment of the YPP candidate by the governor as a special adviser, adding that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Ofehe is a Nigerian-Dutch activist and a renowned expert on environmental degradation in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, with a particular focus on minority rights and the operations of international oil companies at the European Union and United Nations levels.

DailyTrust

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com