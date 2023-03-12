Obi’s Votes Were Reduced In Delta State-Ex DESOPADEC Commissioner Okolugbo

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Kenny Okolugbo, the Accord Party House of Representatives Candidate in Delta state, said that the votes of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi were reduced in Delta state and that he got more than that 341,000 votes given to him in Delta in the just-concluded 2023 presidential election.

Kenny Okolugbo disclosed this in an interview with Arise News During the Morning Show program when he was responding to the question about what happened on the 25th of February election, as he was not declared winner by the INEC and that was the reason because of the Labour Party incursion

Kenny Okolugbo reacted that he will agree with the fact that one of the factors that affected him was the Labour Party incursion however, he said that alone is not substantial enough to deny him his victory as he won in places that belong to strong oppositions in the state. He said but they rigged the election.

Kenny Okolugbo said that what happened to him is a similar factor to what happened to the Labour Party,

“They reduced the vote of the Labour Party presidential candidate (Peter Obi), I must tell you the truth. He did more than 341,000 in Delta State.

Kenny Okolugbo then said that about his election case, he won’t give much information as he is already at the Tribunal.

