Obidients Jubilate As Peter Obi Drums Support For LP Gov Candidate Ken Pela

LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peter Obi supporters have turned out enmasse to welcome him to Agbor Delta State as he endorsed Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Deacon Ken Pela as the incoming Governor of Delta State.

In a shocking political gathering with over hundred thousand supporters of Labour Party chantering praises on the streets of Agbor, Umunede and Asaba as they dance along with his car screaming and singing songs of victory.

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi disclosed that the governorship candidate, Deacon Ken Pela of the labour party is the people’s choice that will liberate and bring peace in the area.

According to him, there is no need for distractions because the masses are tired of the APC and PDP led government.

Obi added that the people want a total reform of political party and had endorsed the labour party as their best choice to govern Delta State.

He said, ,”if you are a true OBIDIENT, and you truly believe in the Peter Obi’s mandate, you will never give your vote to APC, because if APC wins Delta State, it will prove that Peter Obi didn’t really win here”

He urged all Deltans to come out enmass on the 18th of March, 2023 to vote ken Pela for governor adding that, when the righteous rule, the people rejoice.

Speaking during the rally, Deacon Ken Pela also called on the good people of Delta State to vote for all candidates of the Labour Party in next Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly general elections come March 18, 2023.

Speaking further. The incoming Governor noted that just like the Labour party defeated the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state during the just concluded presidential elections in the state, he will be able to defeat Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

While speaking about his chances in the coming election, the Labour Party candidate noted that the good people of Delta have been yearning for change for 24 years now, and with the exploit of Peter Obi in Delta state during the just concluded presidential election, they now have hope that they can have their desired change.

“Our votes were like double of the next party, and even when you put the PDP and APC together, it wasn’t up to. We are very certain that at the next elections, we will do even better. More importantly is the fact that Delta state has been yearning for change for 24 years. Every election cycle, the people have been yearning for change and this is the first time they’ve been able to see that they can defeat the ruling party. The ruling party, the PDP is a shadow of itself, it’s divided into several parts. I’m confident that we will trash them a second time.”

Pela said ,that his vision if elected as the governor of Delta State is to bring a better Deltan when righteousness, harmony and prosperity reign.

He added that, the vision is deeply rooted in the vision of the Presidential Candidate Mr. Peter Obi to take Nigeria from consumption to production.

He said that, the labour party will enthrone righteousness in Delta State and in governance by enthroning accountability and integrity, fairness,equity and justice.

The guber candidate explained that, the party will eliminate waste and corruption, bring transparency into government and re-orientate the value of the good people of Delta State and ensure mass participation of the people in government.

Pela added that, there will be security in Delta State and that the security operatives will be equiped to ensure peace in the land to enable the good people of Delta State sleep with their two eyes closed.

The goverorship Aspirant promised to construct the best road, healthcare services and good educational learning to children in Delta State.

He said that, the workers salary/minimum wage will be increase progressively to Hundred Thousand Naira (#100,000) per month.

The labour party candidate added that, there will be Social Investment Scheme (SIS) to Deltans and inject the sum of One Hundred And Twenty Billion Naira (#120,000,000,000) into the economy of Delta State for a period of four years, interest free loans to people to start up their own businesses and also expand their businesses .

He said that, the interest free loans payable for four years, One Million Naira each to a hundred people in the 25 LGA every month which will drive the economy of the state.

In the same vein, Ken Pela , debunked the alleged rumour of One Hundred Million Naira (#100,000,000) by one Fejiro Oliver of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC).

Just as he maintained that, the state government did not invite them as alleged and that they never visited Delta State Government House to collect or recieve any money.

He called on Deltans and labour party faithful to debunk the rumours and go ahead with their legitimate duty by making sure that labour party emerge the winner come saturday governorship and house of assembly general election.

“The worse thing any government will do to her own people is to punish the loyal and hard worked pensioners who served this state with their sweat and blood. PDP-led government was cursed by old pensioners who were deprived of their entitlement”

