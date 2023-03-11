Obidient Wave:Obi Pulls Crowd In First Post-Election Street Tour Of Delta, Edo States

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party, pulled mammoth crowds in his first post-election street tour.

Obi, who came third in the February 25 election, stopped over in Delta and Edo States to thank his supporters.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate secured the highest votes in Delta and Edo, controlled by the PDP.

He garnered more than 150,000 votes above Atiku in Delta, despite that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Atiku’s deputy, is from the state.

In a manner similar to the campaign period, crowds lined up both sides of the road as Obi waved at them from an open roof vehicle.

Dailytrust