Obidient Wave: Over 3000 PDP Loyalists Endorse Labour Party  Gov. Candidate Pela In Ogwashi Uku

LAGOS MARCH 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A shocking political upset has occurred in Ogwashi Uku, the headquarters of Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State as over three thousand Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful recently endorsed the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in the state, Deacon Ken Pela.

An inside source who craved anonymity said that the masses are tired of the APC and PDP led government.

He added that the people want a total reform of political party and had endorsed the labour party as their best choice to govern Delta State.

He maintained that, the governorship candidate Deacon Ken Pela of the labour party is the people’s choice that will liberate and bring peace in the area.

In another development, Deacon Ken Pela has called on the good people of Delta State to vote for all candidates of the Labour Party in next Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly general elections.

Pela speaking to journalists on Tuesday at the Hall of Celebration in Asaba, Delta State, said that his vision if elected as the governor of Delta State is to bring a better Deltan where righteousness, harmony and prosperity reign.

Ken said that the vision is deeply rooted in the vision of the presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi to take Nigeria from consumption to production.

He added that the labour party will enthrone righteousness in Delta State and in governance by enthroning accountability and integrity, fairness,equity and justice.

The guber candidate explained that, the party will eliminate waste and corruption, bring transparency into government and re-orientate the value of the good people of Delta State and ensure mass participation of the people in government.

Pela added that there will be security in Delta State and that the security operatives will be equiped to ensure peace in the land to enable the good people of Delta State sleep with their two eyes closed.

Pela promised to construct the best road, provide healthcare services and good educational learning to children in Delta State.

He said that the workers salary/minimum wage will be increase progressively to Hundred Thousand Naira (#100,000) per month.

The labour party candidate added that there will be Social Investment Scheme (SIS) to Deltans and inject the sum of One Hundred And Twenty Billion Naira (#120,000,000,000) into the economy of Delta State for a period of four years, interest free loans to people to start up their own businesses and also expand their businesses .

He said that the interest free loans payable for four years, One Million Naira each to a hundred people in the 25 LGA every month which will drive the economy of the state.

In another development, Pela and the Delta State Labour Party Chairman Chief Tony Ezeagwu, debunked the alleged rumour of One Hundred Million Naira (#100,000,000) by one Fejiro Oliver of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC).

The duo maintained that, the state government did not invite them as alleged and that they never visited Delta State Government House to collect or recieve any money.

They called on Deltans and labour party faithful to debunk the rumours and go ahead with their legitimate duty by making sure that labour party emerge the winner come saturday governorship and house of assembly general election.

Also at the briefing, the Labour Party’s Deputy Governorship Candidate, Prof. Julie Nwabogo Umukoro added that labour party has the mechanism to govern Delta State.

She called on Deltans to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP come Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly general election.

Julie advised and urge the good people of Delta State to vote labour party all the way both for governorship and house of assembly election.

