NYSC Member Recounts How Delta Policemen Withdraw  Entire N100k From His Accounts (SEE TWEETS)

LAGOS FEBRUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday wrote the Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, giving details about how policemen of the state police command allegedly took away the sum of N100,000 in his bank account.

The corps member, whose Twitter handle is @Blessed91485301, told Edafe that the policemen stopped him along Sapele-Warri Road, took him to a place and withdrew the money five times in N20,000 each from both the account of his NYSC allowance popularly known as Alawee and his normal account.

He said the money was his entire life saving and for now, he has no money to eat not to talk of going for his place of primary assignment.

Earlier, a friend of the corps member, whose Twitter handle is @OgbeniFuzzy, had written about the incident, detailing how the policemen withdrew the money via USSD five times of N20,000 each after allegedly threatening to kill him in the bush.

He also alleged that they seized his phone and laptop during the encounter which he said lasted for about two hours. He also displayed the debit alerts of the withdrawal on his Twitter handle.

The corps member therefore urged Edafe to help him look into the matter.

Below are screenshots of the tweets of both the corps member and that of his friend on the issue:

PPRO RESPOND

However, responding to the tweets, Edafe asked the corps member to reach out to him as soon as possible through the complaint lines and below is the screenshot of his tweet:

