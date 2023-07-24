Nwaoboshi  Recounts How Ibori Made Okowa Delta Governor From UK Prison

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Senator who represented Delta North senatorial district, Peter Nwaoboshi has revealed how he went to prison to see former Delta State Governor, James Ibori to cool his support for the immediate past Governor of the State, Ifeanyi Okowa, to be Governor.

Nwaoboshi who revealed this in an interview on NOL24 said Ibori told him it’s either Okowa or nobody. He also accused Okowa of saying Ibori is nothing after the latter gave the former, several appointments when he was Governor and endorsed him to be Governor of Delta State from prison.

He said, “I was the person who went to prison on this advise of someone to try to mellow Ibori down on Okowa being the Governor. Ibori told me three times in prison, I was the state chairman, Ibori told me it’s either Okowa or nobody.

That was how we came back and we told everybody that our leader is saying it’s Okowa or nobody. It is my house that the last meeting of the Delta North met and we voted. Of course you know the voting and the whole Delta North adopted Okowa. It’s in my house in Asaba.

So if a man who helped us, I was a practicing lawyer in Asaba, and the man was able to put his funds, resources, connections at our disposal. And after that he made some commissioners, he made some special advisers, he made you that, from ministry of agriculture, he took you to ministry of water resources, from ministry of water resources, he took you to this. From there, he fought and you became the secretary to the government and then he supported you to be Governor and you say that man is nothing, history and life will judge you.”

