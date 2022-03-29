Number To Call When Harass By Delta Policemen

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 29TH (URHOBOTODAY0-Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe has provided telephone numbers residents of Delta will call if they are harass by men of Delta State police operatives.

Edafe who made the numbers available on his twitter handle @Brightgoldenboy said, If you are harassed in Delta state by men of the NPF, Pls call any of the following numbers 0915 557 0008, 0915 557 0007. If it’s not resolved after calling these numbers, you will be directed to call my line by the attendant.”