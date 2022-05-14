NPA Highlights Steps To Revamp Delta State Seaports

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has highlighted the steps being taken by the Authority to revamp the operational activities in the Delta seaports as well as stimulate the revival of operations in Warri, Koko, Burutu, and Sapele ports that have long been moribund.

The Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko disclosed this on Tuesday,when he led the management team on a visit to HRM, Olu of Warri, and to also tour facilities at the Warri Port and rounded up the day meeting with industry stakeholders.

During the interactive session with port stakeholders, Koko Bello said the steps include the ongoing dredging, bathymetric survey, mapping, and charting of the channels from the fairway buoy to Warri; and to Koko-Sapele channels.

The Managing Director said this is to promote the safety of navigation as well as boost the confidence of the shipping community in the patronage of the Delta ports.

According to him, to achieve trade balance and revitalize the business and operational efficiency of Delta Ports, management plans to introduce incentives to both shipping companies and consignees to attract vessel.

Other initiatives he said , include the impending laying of buoys on the channel, approval of the IGP for the establishment of a Marine Police division in Delta ports, deployment of security patrol boats to boost waterfront security, the introduction of third-party towage, proposed engagement with the business community for the patronage of the eastern ports amongst others.

The Managing Director, while also on a courtesy visit to the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, sought the support of the Kingdom in providing the right environment for business to thrive, particularly the need for the host communities to be investors friendly to attract patronage.

He revealed the Authority’s plans in resuscitating the Delta ports notwithstanding the challenges imposed by the lengthy channels.

