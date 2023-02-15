Scarce Naira: Mixed Reactions Trail  Protesters Burning Down A Commercial Banks In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A report on Sahara Reporters News, many residents in Udu area in Warri, Delta state have taken to the street to protest the lingering scarcity of naira notes and fuel across the country.

Sadly, some of these protesters were seen destroying and burning down a property belonging to a commercial bank in the area. This development has stirred mixed reactions on social media as many people condemned the destruction of commercial banks property.

One of the social media user who condemned the act, said that no reasonable and responsible Nigerian will partake in the destruction of property. The user alleged that the perpetrators of this crime are hoodlums.

The user said: “I’m sure no right thinking Nigerian will start setting public/private properties ablaze. It’s this hired hoodlums that are capable of such acts. Well we Nigerians will sit this one out and watch how it plays out. It’s a civil crisis. This isn’t the first time they are hired.”

Another social media user who also condemned the actions of the protesters said: The commercial banks are not the problem. This a federal government policy, an order from the CBN. Nobody has any right whatsoever to attack commercial banks. These people should be arrested and jailed.”

However, another social media user who reacted to the incident alleged that the actions of the protesters are politically motivated.

