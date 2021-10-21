Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels Expecting Second Child With Ned Nwoko

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has given fans a new topic to ponder on as she recently hinted on being expectant of another child.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page sharing throwback photos with her husband, Ned Nwoko, and revisited the backstory.

According to Regina Daniels, the photos were from their time at the Dead Sea in Jordan two years ago, and they are currently there again, but this time with their son, Munir.

She then told fans and followers that they should be expecting a new addition to the family.

See what she wrote Below:

Do you remember these pictures. That was two years ago and just the two of us at the Dead Sea in Jordan. We are back again but this time there are 3 of us. Yes. 3 of us because baby munir @princemunirnwoko is here. Watch out for new addition??? @princenednwoko

