Nobody, Not Even My  Predecessor Can Impose Cabinet Members On Me – Delta Gov

LAGOS JULY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has stated that nobody, not even his predecessor, can impose those to be appointed into the state executive council on him.

He was reacting to reports that the Government was under pressure on the choice of cabinet members.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor of the state, Sir Festus Ahon said the Governor is taking his time to pick suitable and competent hands to be cabinet members.

Ahon said: “First, the State House of Assembly was constituted on June 13 and thereafter went on recess for two weeks and only reconvened on Tuesday June 27.

“The Governor will pick credible and capable persons devoid of sentiments that will help him deliver on his M.O.R.E Agenda for Deltans.

“Former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa does not interfere with appointments. We should avoid speculations that could heat up the polity” he stated.

He enjoined Deltans to be patient with the state government as it was poised to deliver more for the people.

