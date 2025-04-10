Nobody Dares Tantita: Tompolo Talks Tough As Protesters Attack 28,000bpd Facility

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Angry Itsekiri protesters, on Wednesday, shut down a 28,000 barrels-per-day oil facility in Ugborodo Community, Warri South-West Local Government Area.

The action was in protest against what the youths described as a biased ward delineation report released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The protesters accused INEC and its “collaborators” of orchestrating an ethnic cleansing agenda aimed at marginalising the Itsekiri people.

They also warned that any attempt to use the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, would be resisted if perceived to be against the interest of their community.

“We won’t allow High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo) to use the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to him by the Federal Government through the NNPCL to deploy more evil means to annihilate Itsekiris in our homeland,” one protester declared.

In response, however, Tompolo rejected the allegations and cautioned against targeting his security outfit.

Speaking through the Head of Press for Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, Tompolo distanced the surveillance company from the conflict, stating that the oil field in question was not within Tantita’s jurisdiction.

“Nobody dares Tantita. The issue has nothing to do with Tantita and Tompolo. It is not only Tantita that is doing the security job. The Olu of Itsekiri’s company, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, is also covering that area,” Bebenimibo clarified.

He emphasised that the Ogidigben oil field affected by the protest was under the watch of PINL, not Tantita.

The peaceful demonstration, which involved men, women, and youths from the Itsekiri nation, disrupted operations at the oil facility, which was recently acquired by Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings from Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Protesters brandished placards denouncing INEC’s ward delineation proposal, which they claimed was crafted to favour the Ijaw ethnic group within the Warri Federal Constituency, comprising Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South-West local government areas.

They argued that the INEC proposal amounted to a form of ethnic cleansing backed by the commission and its allies.

INEC had presented its fieldwork report last Friday in Asaba during a stakeholders’ meeting, in compliance with a Supreme Court directive to revisit ward delineation in the disputed region.

Reacting to the development, Secretary of the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, Mr. Amorighoye Mene, dismissed the report as anti-Itsekiri and historically inaccurate. “Itsekiri would deploy every step under the sun to resist the implementation of the report. INEC and the Ijaws of Warri South have poked their fingers into our eyes. We will resist it with everything that we have. Itsekiri will not take this,” he warned.

While the full impact of the protest on surrounding oil and gas infrastructure remains unclear, the demonstrators demanded a complete withdrawal of INEC’s proposal. They called for a fresh delineation exercise that fully recognizes the “historical and legitimate names” of Itsekiri communities across the three local government areas.

Howver, prominent traditional chiefs, youth leaders, and stakeholders of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom in Warri, Delta State, have publicly distanced themselves from remarks made by a group led by Opuoru, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly and currently the Special Adviser on Environment to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the leaders of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, led by Chief John Edgar Eranvor, the Uhoho of the kingdom, expressed shock and displeasure at the statements made by Opuoru during a press conference held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Chief Eranvor made it clear that the views expressed by Opuoru did not have the authorization or blessing of the kingdom’s traditional institution.

“The political class remains united. There is a structure of leadership, and they acted in contradiction to that structure. The views and opinions expressed by Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru at that press conference do not represent Okere-Urhobo Kingdom,” Chief Eranvor declared. He emphasized that the kingdom is still reviewing the documents presented by INEC and has not yet reached a formal position. “At the appropriate time, after due consultation, we will inform the public. But until then, any reaction outside the structure is null and void,” he added.

Chief Sylvester Femi Okumagba, the Owena of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, also addressed the matter, urging the public to disregard the unauthorised statements made by the Opuoru-led group.

He stated that those who participated in the press conference acted without the consent of the kingdom’s leadership.

“If Okere-Urhobo Kingdom wants to make any pronouncement, it will come directly from the monarch or the President-General. Those who went to that conference did not do so with our consent. We suspect political sponsorship behind their actions, but the unity of the kingdom cannot be compromised,” he said.

Reinforcing the need for due process and respect for tradition, Chief Frank Okolobe, the Oguhwie of Otor-Orene, described the controversial press conference as “an act of sycophancy.” He stressed that Okere-Urhobo Kingdom operates with a respected hierarchy and that no public statement should be made without palace approval. “We have our ways. Nothing goes out without palace approval. To listen to unauthorized individuals is to disregard the authority of the palace,” he said.

Also speaking at the forum, the Youth President of the Kingdom, Eboh Okpako Elvis, reminded the public that INEC had only presented preliminary documents and that the delineation process remains ongoing.

“There is a seven-day window still open for objections. We are studying the documents carefully and have not exhausted the lawful avenues available to us,” he said. He reaffirmed the kingdom’s commitment to peaceful and lawful engagement, condemning the press conference as a misrepresentation of the kingdom’s stance.

“We were shocked to learn about the press briefing. It was not authorized by the kingdom, and the public must disregard it,” Elvis concluded.

Punch

