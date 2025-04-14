No Vacancy For You In APC, Senator Nwoko Tells Oborevwori

Share This





















By Unue Emeka,

LAGOS APRIL 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The senator representing Delta North, Senator Ned Nwoko, has made it clear that Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, is not welcome in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Nwoko stated that the Delta APC will defeat the governor and his party, the PDP, in the 2027 general elections.

He made this statement at Agbor, which has been termed a significant political realignment in Delta State, following the official defection of members of the Delta Unity Group (DUG) in Ika Federal Constituency from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

The gathering, attended by APC bigwigs, including Chairman Alhaji Umar Ganduje, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, marked a boost to the party’s strength in the state.

Notably, there have been rumors of Governor Oborevwori’s intentions to join the APC over the past two months, which his media managers have consistently denied as unfounded. However, Senator Nwoko bluntly said at the gathering on Saturday: “Oborevwori wants to come to APC, but tell him to stay where he is. He will be defeated. We don’t want him in APC.”

Nwoko’s assertion was made against the backdrop of President Tinubu’s purported interest in winning Delta State in 2027. According to Nwoko, this might be the reason behind Oborevwori’s desperation to join APC. However, Nwoko emphasized that the party doesn’t need the governor’s membership to win Delta State.

Nwoko expressed unwavering confidence in APC’s prospects in Delta State, assuring the crowd that the next governor of Delta State will emerge from APC, emphasizing the party’s growing appeal due to PDP’s alleged 25 years of corrupt governance.

“Delta will surely become an APC state come 2027. Twenty-five years of corrupt governance by the PDP in the state is enough. We must take over. The time has come for that to happen,” he added. He emphasized that APC is poised to deliver better governance and that the party’s growing strength and momentum will ensure its victory in 2027.

“Don’t let anyone doubt who you are. The next governor will be formed by you. As you go home, tell them that the next governor of Delta State will be formed by the APC. Today, we are emboldened and happy that a large political group like the DUG is following my footsteps in joining the APC,” Nwoko said.

Senator Ned Nwoko’s stance on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s potential defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) aligns with that of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. According to Omo-Agege, the APC is open to welcoming new members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, are not welcome.

Omo-Agege expressed confidence that the APC’s growing strength, bolstered by the defection of over 60% of PDP members since 2023, positions the party to deliver Delta State for President Ahmed Tinubu and sweep the 2027 elections, retaining all Senate seats and winning the House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats.

Analysts warn Oborevwori’s defection would destabilize APC and spark a backlash from Delta State voters who see Oborevwori and Okowa as key figures in the state’s desire for change, and their involvement with the APC could undermine the party’s prospects in the state.

The senator also reiterated APC’s firm support for the creation of Anioma State, claiming PDP’s reluctance stems from a desire to maintain power in the existing Delta State. The crowd responded with thunderous applause, indicating overwhelming support for the rejection of Oborevwori and the state creation initiative.

The defection of DUG members is seen as a testament to APC’s irresistible appeal and its impending victory in 2027. As APC’s strength grows, it could pose a formidable challenge to PDP’s dominance, leading to a more intense political battle for electoral support in the state. The event in Agbor signals a significant shift in Delta State’s political landscape, potentially impacting the 2027 elections.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com