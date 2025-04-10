No Final Decision Yet On Ward Delineation In Warri, INEC Clarifies

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed circulating misconceptions regarding the proposed delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency, clarifying that no final decision has yet been taken on the matter.

This clarification follows alleged speculation and misinformation surrounding the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment delivered on December 2, 2022.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 10, 2025, by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun, the Commission reaffirmed its commitment to a fair and transparent process in delineating wards across Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South West Local Government Areas.

“Our attention has been drawn to the misleading narratives about the proposed delineation of Wards in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Federal Constituency as ordered by the Supreme Court,” Olumekun stated.

Following the apex court’s directive, INEC initiated an extensive consultation process with all critical stakeholders from February 2023 to July 2024.

This phase involved detailed fieldwork in all affected communities, leading to the preparation of a comprehensive draft report.

Meanwhile, on Friday, April 4, 2025, the Commission held an additional stakeholder engagement in Warri, during which copies of the draft delineation report were formally presented to representatives of the various parties involved.

According to Olumekun, this step was aimed at fostering inclusivity and ensuring that all stakeholders had the opportunity to raise concerns and suggest revisions before a final decision was made.

“The purpose was to give them the opportunity to raise any concerns they might have. The overall objective was to arrive at an amicable agreement endorsed by all the parties involved,” Olumekun explained.

He stated that contrary to popular speculation, INEC has not concluded the delineation process. Stakeholders have been urged to submit their observations on the draft report, which will form the basis for further engagements and possible adjustments.

“We urge representatives of the various stakeholders to submit their observations on the draft report which will serve as the basis for further engagement on the matter,” he said.

INEC also appealed to all stakeholders within the constituency to maintain peace and avoid any actions that could jeopardise the security and stability of the area.

“The Commission will continue to operate based on fairness, equity, the rule of law, and in full consultation with all stakeholders,” he added.

Saharareporters

For advert media placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com