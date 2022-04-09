1 2 3 4 5
NIN: Putting The Cart Before The Horse

By Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo

LAGOS APRIL 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-For any country to insist that it’s citizens must mandatory have a national identification number the country itself must provide an enabling environment  to make the registration exercise work .

First and foremost the country must have the record of its latest population census  and a working and active statutory regulatory body to collect,  analyze and disseminate demographic data in the country.

In Nigerian this condition is lacking  because we do not have our latest population census report  or any at all .  We don’t know how many we are.  We don’t know how many males or females we have, how many children  and how many old  persons we have . We do not record our births and deaths.  We do not have the number of Nigerians employed both at the public and private sectors. All because our  National population commission  is not working and active despite the enormous funds allocated to it yearly . All we dwell on is estimation .

The second condition is that the country must have secured its borders  by monitoring and controlling the number of aliens that enters the country . This is not so in Nigeria where the Federal Government  of Nigeria has failed to secure its porous borders. Today we have millions of illegal aliens residing in Nigeria that cannot be  accounted for and millions of  them  are trooping in everyday with federal government policy encouraging them to come into Nigeria to settle down .

The third condition is that the country must have security, a well organised one at that. In this area,  the Nigerian government has failed woefully.

Having failed to meet this three conditions tell me why is the Nigerian government rushing, coercing and embarrassing  Nigerians to have national identification numbers ?  What is the moral and legal justification for this  ?  To this end , I dare say,  that the extant NIN  registration exercise is  ueseless and is   lacking in  foundation . It is like putting the cart before the horse.  Because of the above,  the  NIMC (National Identity Management Commission ) do not have  in place the machinery to  screen  applicants  and  to verify the data submitted by  them for  registration  of  their NIN .

There are no immigration officers to ask questions, no police intelligence report on the applicants, no profiling of the applicants, no verification of address, no verification of letter of approval from local government to ascertain where the applicants come from.  In short there are no link between the government agencies and bodies that are supposed to be involved in the exercise.

With all the above  omissions and lousiness how can we as a nation rely on the NIN as a credible national data ?  To my mind it will  be stupid of us to accept the out come of the extant  NIN registration exercise  as representing the true demography of Nigeria .

I am one of the proponents of the school.of thoughts  that NIN  violates  the fundamental rights of Nigerian citizens  because it gives the government too much information and control  over the individual .  I am happy  that  my  position is where Great Britain our colonial masters, the United States of America , Canada  and other democracy that we want to be like stands .

Great Britain,  a country with  an up to date   population census report,   secured borders and  top notch security initially made it  mandatory for her citizens to have Identity Cards via the Great Britain Identity Cards Act 2006  but had to repel it in  2011  and  ordered that the National Identity Register (NIR),  and all the National Identity Cards be   discarded and destroyed .

Nigeria , a follow , follow country , without a population census report, without  secured borders  and without security  copied the  Great Britain  Identity Cards Act 2006 by enacting  the  NIMC Act  2007 of Nigeria  that requires that every Nigerian citizen must be registered with the NIMC so as to be   assigned  with NIN  have ignorantly refused , failed and or  neglected to repeal it and is now constituting nuisance to its citizens  and wasting  time and common wealth of Nigerians to  fund the useless exercise that has no economic or security value or advantage  to Nigerians .

I don’t see why the Nigerian government is insisting on going on with the NIN exercise when we have more important issues like insecurity to tackle , population census to conduct ,  porous borders  to block and  poor economy to fix .

 

 

A human right activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo writes from Lagos

 

