NIN: Human Right Activist, Omirhobo Writes FG, Condemns Blocking Of Telephone Lines (SEE LETTER)

LAGOS APRIL 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Lagos Lawyer and Activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo has written a letter to the Federal Government of Nigeria condemning the blocking of telephone lines of Nigerians who have not link their National Identity Number (NIN) to their telephone numbers.

Omirhobo in a letter dated April 5th, 2022 addressed to the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria three Arms Zone, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja made available to Urhobotoday.com said that on that day, he and millions of Nigerians woke up to find out that based on the order of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Telecommunication Companies blocked all outgoing calls from their phone lines because their lines were either not registered or connected to National Identity Number.

The Human Right Lawyer argued that he found the action of the Federal Government of Nigeria very disturbing and out of line with the tenets of rule of law taking into account the fact that he had two pending public interest cases on the above subject matter against her in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/87/2021 between CHIEF MALCOLM EMOKINIOVO (suing for himself and the Nigerian Public) VS. THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA & 10 ORS pending before the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division and Suit No. APPEAL NO: CA/ABJ/CV/845/2021 between CHIEF MALCOLM EMOKINIOVO (suing for himself and the Nigerian Public) VS. THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA & 3 ORS pending before the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

“The fact that the subject matter surrounding your order is sub-judiced makes it incompetent and contemptuous of the court of law as you have gone as far as pre-empting the court on the outcome of the said cases and thereby foisting a fait accompli on the court

‘In the interest of the principle of good governance and the wellbeing of the affected members of the Nigerian public, I urge you to reverse your order so as to forestall undue hardship on Nigerians pending the determination of the said cases. Looking forward to a speedy and positive response,” the letter advised.

SEE LETTER BELOW:

CHIEF MALCOLM EMOKINIOVO OMIRHOBO

No. 121, Okota Road, Isolo, P.O. Box 7215, Ikeja, Lagos.

Tel: 0803-307-2453,

E-mail: omirhobo@yahoo.com

5TH APRIL 2022

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA

THROUGH THE SECRETARY TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA

THREE ARMS ZONE

FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY

ABUJA.

Dear Sir,

RE: BLOCKAGE OF PHONE LINES NOT REGISTERED OR CONNECTED TO NATIONAL IDENTITY NUMBER: AN ORDER IN CONTEMPT OF THE COURT OF LAW AND OUT OF LINE WITH THE RULE OF LAW.

I am Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo, a Nigerian citizen and an Activist. I do hereby as a patriotic Nigerian, in my personal capacity and in the interest of the Nigerian Public write you this letter.

On 5/4/2022, I and millions of Nigerians woke up to find out that based on the order of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Telecommunication Companies blocked all outgoing calls from our phone lines because our lines were either not registered or connected to National Identity Number.

I find the action of the Federal Government of Nigeria very disturbing and out of line with the tenets of rule of law taking into account the fact that I have two pending public interest cases on the above subject matter against her in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/87/2021 between CHIEF MALCOLM EMOKINIOVO (suing for himself and the Nigerian Public) VS. THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA & 10 ORS pending before the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division and Suit No. APPEAL NO: CA/ABJ/CV/845/2021 between CHIEF MALCOLM EMOKINIOVO (suing for himself and the Nigerian Public) VS. THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA & 3 ORS pending before the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division.

1, CHIEF MALCOLM EMOKINIOVO OMIRHOBO

The fact that the subject matter surrounding your order is sub-judiced makes it incompetent and contemptuous of the court of law as you have gone as far as pre-empting the court on the outcome of the said cases and thereby foisting a fait accompli on the court

In the interest of the principle of good governance and the wellbeing of the affected members of the Nigerian public, I urge you to reverse your order so as to forestall undue hardship on Nigerians pending the determination of the said cases.

Looking forward to a speedy and positive response.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully

CHIEF MALCOLM EMOKINIOVO OMIRHOBO

cc: THE CHIEF DEPUTY REGISTRAR

FEDERAL HIGH COURT

LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION

IKOYI

LAGOS STATE.

cc: THE CHIEF DEPUTY REGISTRAR

COURT OF APPEAL

ABUJA JUDICIAL DIVISION

FCT

ABUJA