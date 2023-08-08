Nigeria’s Fastest 100m Runner, Brume Withdraws From World C’ship, Eyes Olympic Games

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The hopes of Nigeria earning a medal at the 100m event of the forthcoming World Championships in Budapest have faded following the withdrawal of the country’s fastest 100m runner, Godson Brume.

Brume had taken to microblogging site, X to announce his withdrawal from the championship due to an injury.

He however revealed that he will be focused on recovering fully ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me. This is a hard decision for me, but with much consideration, I’ve decided to focus on getting healthy for next year. With that being said I will not be competing in Budapest this August. Lastly, I will be coming back to the bayou next year,” he wrote.

The 20-year-old holds a record-setting time of 9.90s set by a Nigerian sprinter this season heading to Budapest, and his time is the eighth-fastest in the world. He was also a silver medalist in the 100m in the NCAA Championships and had been unbeaten up until that point.

Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) could draft in national champion, Usheoritse Itsekiri and second-place finisher, Seye Ogunlewe to represent the country in Budapest.

