Nigerians React As Viral Video Showed Policemen  Shooting At Protesters In Delta

LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Delta State Command were seen on Monday morning shooting at protesters in Asaba, the state capital.

In a video uploaded by a popular blog, NigeriaStories which was seen by SaharaReporters on X, the armed policemen were seen shooting directly at the protesters.

Giving more clarification on the incident, the spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe said that the police personnel seen in the video were deployed by the command to stop the ongoing protest being held against a taskforce in the state.

“They are policemen deployed to quell an ongoing protest against one of the State taskforce in Asaba pls,” the police PPRO said.

Edafe’s reaction generated backlash from Nigerian netizens who felt the officers acted recklessly.

“Deployed to quell by shooting directly at the people, in a busy area? what kind of quelling is that,” an X user, Emuoborsan said.

Another user, DR El Mo said, “And they are shooting directly and not up? Is that OK? Is that how to quell a protest?”

This comes barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Army reportedly set Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State ablaze over the killing of 16 soldiers on a peace mission by the community youths.

