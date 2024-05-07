Nigerian Singer Gnewzy Abducted In Ughelli  Regains Freedom After Paying Ransom

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Kidnapped fast-rising Nigerian singer Emuemu Goodnews, aka Gnewzy, has been released after six-day captivity by kidnappers.

Recalled that Gnewzy was kidnapped in Ughelli, Ughelli North LGA in Delta State on Monday after performing at a nightclub.

The music artiste, who is signed to Eric Many Records, was said to have been abducted on his way back from a show in the early hours of Monday, April 29, 2024.

According to the singer’s manager, Obas9ice, who was also in the vehicle when the incident happened, they were accosted on Eklat Road in the Ughelli area of the state by some armed men who were dressed in police uniform.

His abductors demanded $200,000 (over N220 million) as ransom.

In its Thursday report, Channels TV said Eric Many Records confirmed Gnewzy’s release in a statement.

The CEO of the record label, Dilly Umenyiora, disclosed that the label paid part of the ransom for the artiste’s release.

The TV station reported that Mr Umenyiora did not disclose the amount paid as ransom.

He, however, appreciated the police’s efforts in securing Gnewzy’s release but also lamented some irregularities in their handling of the situation.

The label boss stated that the police could have done more to expedite Gnewzy’s release.

The record label expressed commitment to working with relevant authorities to address kidnapping issues and improve responses to such incidents in the future.

The TV station quoted the statement thus: “While we are grateful for the efforts of the police in securing Gnewzy’s release, we must acknowledge that there were some irregularities in the handling of the situation.

“Despite the ransom payment, the police response and support were minimal, leaving much to be desired regarding efficiency and effectiveness.

“Eric Many Records would like to thank the officers who diligently played their part. However, we believe that more could have been done to expedite the process and ensure the safety of Gnewzy, who is now receiving medical care and recuperating from his ordeal.”

The singer, famous for his single ‘Sneakers’, was signed to Eric Many Records in December 2023.

Premium Times

