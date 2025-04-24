Nigerian Long Jump Star Ese Brume Bounces Back After Auto-Crash

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian long jump star Ese Brume is set to open her season this weekend, when she will be competing at the 115th Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, reports.

Athletes from across the globe will converge on Des Moines for the multiple-day track and field meet which draws top amateur and professional athletes.

The meet is going to be Brume’s first event since her fifth-place finish at the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

She has also just recovered from injuries she sustained in a horrifying car crash in the USA last December, as she began light training in March. While Brume had a sprained ankle and a strained neck injury from the accident, her British friend strained her shoulder, had a brain concussion, and sustained some cuts.

In what will be her first race in a World Championship year, Brume will be competing in a strong field which also has 2024 Olympic gold medalist and three-time U.S. champion Tara Davis-Woodhall and Quanesha Brooks, a 2021 Olympian in Tokyo.

After her below-par show in Paris, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist vowed it would be the last time she would miss out on the podium at a major competition.

“To be honest, it was an amazing experience for me,” Brume said in an interview with Making of Champions after the event.

“Looking back to where I’m coming from, I didn’t compete much this year because of injuries. I promise myself and promise the world that this is the last time I’m not going to get a medal.”

The 29-year-old is one of Nigeria’s most decorated athletes, winning laurels from the junior to the senior level.

She is a two-time Commonwealth gold medallist, four African titles and currently holds the African record in the women’s long jump with her 7.17m which she produced in 2021.

