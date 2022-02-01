Nigeria Olympics Medalist, Ese Brume Fulfills Her Promise, Decorates Oyedepo With Medal

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Ese Brume, the first Nigerian athlete to win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, January 31st, 2022 fulfilled her promise by presenting the medal she won to Bishop David Oyedepo at the third service at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland.

Brume with a record jump of 6.97 metres won a bronze medal in the final of the event at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, the first for Nigeria.

She had earlier said “This medal means that God is alive, Jesus is alive. I plan to go to Canaanland to wear it on Bishop David Oyedepo.

The 25-year-old Nigerian placed behind American Brittney Reese who claimed the silver medal with a jump of 6.97m also.

After the race, Ese Brume dedicated her bronze to Bishop Oyedepo, promising to go to Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State to decorate him with her medal; a promise which she had now fulfilled alongside her coach after her testimony was shared during the testimony session.

The Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo together with his wife later called out the Medalist in company of her coach and prayed for them just before administering the impartation marking the end of the 21 day fasting and prayer season.

