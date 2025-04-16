Nigeria Maritime University Announces Appointment Of Dr. Paul Bebenimibo As Registrar

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, has announced the appointment of Dr. Paul Bebenimibo as Registrar and two principal officers to strategic administrative positions.

The decision was reached during the University’s 21st Governing Council meeting, held on April 15, 2025, in Warri, Delta State.

The other appointees include Abduldayan Fatimah Jibril as the University Librarian, and Gbe Tamaraudebaemi Justin as Bursar.

Bebenimibo until his appointment is the Head of Department of Broadcasting, Journalism and Media Studies at the Delta State University, Abraka.

Dr. Bebenimibo, an accomplished academic administrator with years of experience in higher education management, emerged as the top candidate after a rigorous selection process led by an eight-member interview panel constituted by the university.

He was also one time Commissioner representing Ijaw Ethnic Nationality at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC with track record of integrity, dedication, and academic excellence was key to his appointment.

In a statement issued by the Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the Governing Council, Abdullahi Bardi, the appointments followed due process in accordance with the university’s statutory regulations.

Bardi expressed confidence in the appointees, stating that their wealth of experience and professionalism would significantly bolster the continued growth and development of the Nigeria Maritime University.

