Niger Delta Youths Urge President Tinubu To Shun Campaign Of Calumny  Against Tompolo

LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Overwhelmed by his impacts in the area of pipeline security, protection of hydrocarbon infrastructures in the region, a foremost Niger Delta youth group has urged the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to disregard what they described as the campaign of columny against High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and the Agitators with Conscience CYNDAC, described the attacks on Tompolo as shameful, malicious and a campaign of columny.

CYNDAC noted that aside provision of pipeline security, protection of critical hydrocarbon infrastructures, that Tompolo had also made remarkable impacts in the area of empowerments.

The Niger Delta group also revealed that the high chief was instrumental in the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University Akerenkoko. That he has empowered indigent citizens of the Niger Delta through employment and awarded scholarship to students.

According to them, Tompolo also gave grants to small and medium scale entrepreneurs and sponsored various skill acquisition programmes.

They insisted that the environment and pipelines in the region have been safer under the watch of Tompolo, stating that the campaign against him was born out of jealousy, selfishness, avarice and greed.

Speaking on behalf of the group, CYNDAC leader, Mr Izon Ebi, in a statement on Monday, vehemently condemned the attacks against the Niger Delta chieftain and Chairman of the Federal Government-contracted private pipeline surveillance outfit, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

Izon said, “in very strong terms, the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC) condemn the shameful and malicious coordinated campaign of calumny against a highly resourceful and respected leader, a father in the Niger Delta struggle and Niger Delta region High Chief Oweizidei Government Ekpemupolo ( Tompolo ).

“Over the years, the hydrocarbon resources of the Niger Delta had been under coordinated attacks, a pillage by non state actors causing drop in product delivery, this abnormally brought the production capacity of crude oil to about 1.3 barrels per day before the advent of the present administration.

“The pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita Security Services put paid to the wanton oil theft that characterized the past. It’s rather unfortunate that instead of applauding this feat, ex beneficiaries of the pillage are jumping from the mainstream media to private podcasts to spew gibberish and trying to distract the government from what has been statistically proven improved crude oil output through the efforts of Tantita security services under the leadership of high Chief Government Oweizidei Ekpemupolo(Tompolo).”

The CYNDAC leader noted that “the impact of Tompolo in the Niger Delta region is not only limited to the provision of security to our pipeline and protection of the nations critical hydrocarbon infrastructures but has gone further to the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University Akerenkoko, building of communities with modern infrastructure, empowering indigent citizens of the Niger Delta through employment, scholarship to students, grants to small and medium scale entrepreneur and various skill acquisition programs both in country and abroad.

“We can boldly claim that there production has increased, the environment and pipelines in the Niger Delta has been safer under the watch of high Chief Tompolo and Tantita Security Services, this can be empirically and statistically ascertained.

“We thus use this medium to implore Mr President not to heed the cries and campaign of calumny by fifth columnists and detractors who feel pained that their brigandage has been cut short by the activities of Tantita security services and their illegal oil bunkering activities has been stopped.”

To the new board of the NNPCL, Izon noted that, “the new board of the NNPCL has their work cut out for them, sustain the momentum in the protection of the critical oil infrastructure and improve crude oil output to 2m+ before the end of the year to mitigate economic downturn because of low oil prices in the international market.

“The new board of NNPCL should ignore the merchants of blackmail and propaganda whose gravy train has been permanently stopped. To Jude Gbabayor and his co travellers who made the video circulating in the media, we urge him to desist immediately and tender an unreserved apology to the people of the Niger Delta region to avoid the wrath of the gods and a backlash.

“The reason for the campaign of calumny against high Chief Tompolo, Matthew Tonlagha and Tantita Security Services is born out of jealousy, selfishness, avarice and greed by other so called famished ex militants and local warlords.The federal government should be circumspect about the activities and actions of these charlatans that don’t have capacity and love for the Niger Delta region and its people for any productive endeavor talk less of providing critical security service to our oil and gas infrastructure, The government and people must refuse to be hoodwinked by this detractors to evade what was prevalent before president Bola Tinubu ‘s tenure.

“Jude Gbaboyor is a known stooge of one of the self acclaimed leader of the Niger Delta struggle that believes in himself for self aggrandizement and showmanship to the detriment of the Niger Delta region and its people.”

TNN ONLIE

