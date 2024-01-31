New Police Commissioners For .Delta, Nine  Other States Command

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police Service Commission (PSC) today 31st January 2024, approved the appointment and posting of Commissioners of Police (CPs) for Delta and other nine states.1.

This is coming on the heels of the promotion of 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police.

The newly appointed State Commissioners of Police are; Peter Ukachi Opara former Deputy Commissioner, Administration in Imo State who has been posted to Osun State.

CP Opara was Personal Assistant (P.A.) to one of the former Inspectors-General of Police (IGP).

Olughemiga Emmanuel Adesina posted to Benue State; Akinwale Kunle Adeniran, Ekiti state Command and Mohammed Umar Abba, Adamawa state Command.

Others are: CP Beneth Igwe has returned to the Federal Capital Territory Command as the Commissioner in charge of the Command. He was once DCP, Operations in the FCT Command. Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi, CP Force Secretary’s office has been posted to Delta State Command, Ademola Waheed Ayilara, former DCP State CID Lagos Command now heads the Akwa Ibom State Command, David Iloyanomon, former DCP Administration Anambra State Command has been posted to head Taraba State Command; Abayomi Oladipo Peter takes over Ondo State Command and Hassan Abdu Yabnet is now CP. Plateau State Command.

PSC Chairman,. Solomon Arase, a retired Inspector General of Police told the new Command CPs that they should rebuild public trust through robust partnership with the public. He warned that the Commission will not accept any excuse for failure to give effective and efficient leadership.

He assured that the Commission will continue to encourage them but warned that the security of lives and properties in their areas of jurisdiction should not be taken for granted.

Spokesman of PSC Ikechukwu Ani confirmed the story.