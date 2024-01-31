Published On: Wed, Jan 31st, 2024

New Police Commissioners For .Delta, Nine  Other States Command

POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION

LAGOS JANUARY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police Service Commission (PSC) today 31st January 2024, approved the appointment and posting of Commissioners of Police  (CPs)  for  Delta and other nine states.1.

This is coming on the heels of the promotion of 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police.

The newly appointed State Commissioners of Police are; Peter Ukachi Opara former Deputy Commissioner, Administration   in Imo State who has been posted to Osun State.

CP Opara was Personal Assistant (P.A.) to one of the former Inspectors-General of Police (IGP).

Olughemiga Emmanuel Adesina posted to Benue State; Akinwale  Kunle Adeniran,  Ekiti state Command  and Mohammed Umar Abba,  Adamawa state Command.

Others are: CP Beneth Igwe has returned to the Federal Capital Territory Command as the Commissioner in charge of the Command. He was once DCP, Operations  in the FCT Command. Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi,  CP Force Secretary’s office  has been posted to Delta State Command,  Ademola Waheed Ayilara, former DCP State CID Lagos  Command now heads the Akwa Ibom State Command,  David Iloyanomon,  former DCP Administration  Anambra State Command has been posted to head Taraba State Command; Abayomi  Oladipo Peter takes over  Ondo State Command and Hassan Abdu Yabnet is now CP. Plateau State Command.

PSC Chairman,. Solomon Arase,   a retired Inspector General of Police told the new Command CPs that they should rebuild public trust through robust partnership with the public. He warned that the Commission will not accept any excuse for failure  to give effective  and efficient leadership.

He assured that the Commission will continue to encourage them but warned that the security of lives and properties in their areas of jurisdiction should not be taken for granted.

Spokesman of PSC Ikechukwu Ani confirmed the story.

