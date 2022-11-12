New Notes: Access Bank Introduces Saturday Banking, Channels For  Cash Deposit

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In response to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement that it will redesign and issue new Naira notes beginning on December 15, 2022, Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Access Bank, has urged its customers living in semi-urban and rural areas with limited or no access to bank branches or ATMs to use its agency banking channels, known as CLOSA, to deposit their existing Naira notes in order to beat the rush before the circulation of the new ones on December 15, 2022.

In a recent statement to its customers, the bank stated, “There is no need to panic, since we are closer than you think.” With over 160,000 Access Bank CLOSA agents and over 500 BETA agents located in over 180 major markets in Nigeria to take cash from customers, we are only a doorstep away.

Our branches will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in order to receive cash deposits from consumers that reside in urban areas.

With over 160,000 Access Closa Agents spread across 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, you can conveniently deposit your existing Naira notes through an agent near you to avoid the risk of moving cash to a distant branch. Please click HERE to locate the Access Bank CLOSA agent nearest to you.

Whether you use our branches, ATMs, or point-of-sale (POS) machines to deposit your existing Naira notes, you can be sure that your money is safe with us and that you can always count on our speed, service, and security.

During the period of receiving your existing Naira notes, all cash deposits will be free. There are no fees associated with cash deposits. You can also pick up your debit cards for use at POS terminals and ATMs to make payments.

We urge all our esteemed customers to prevent the rush and hurry to deposit their Naira notes before the deadline of January 31, 2023, when the current Naira notes will cease to be legal tender.

For more information and assistance, kindly contact our multilingual customer care service on 07003000000 or email us at contactcenter@accessbankplc.com.