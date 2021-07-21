New Generation Church Usher Commits Suicide In Agbor

Share This























LAGOS JULY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A middle-aged man and church worker is reported to have committed suicide at Agbor, in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased, identified as Henry Jebe, said to be an usher at a branch of a new generation church, allegedly hung himself at his one-room apartment.

The incident occurred at Iregwa Street, Off Ojeifo in the metropolis.

As a result of the shocking act, other occupants of the compound where the deceased lived have abandoned their apartments.

Local sources said the deceased was accused of allegedly having canal knowledge of his neighbour’s underage daughter, an accusation that may have led him to take his own life.

‘It’s sacrilegious for him to have taken his life by hanging. The deceased was suspected to have ended his life as he can no longer bear the shame of allegedly having canal knowledge of his neighbour’s female child (minor) and which was discussed at the community palace,’ a source said.

‘He was somebody who was not free with people. We called him pastor because we felt he was one.

‘But the news of him sleeping with the female child of his neighbour is what we do not understand and now he has ended his life out of shame.’

The corpse of Jebe, who was said to be a native of a community in Esan part of Edo State, has been evacuated by the police.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident in Asaba on Tuesday.

