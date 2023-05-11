New Delta CP Hits The Ground Running As Police Recovers 250  Live Cartridges, 30 AK47 Bullets

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Commissioner of Police Delta state command, CP Wale Abass has hit the ground running immediately.

A few days after his assumption of duty in the command, his operational strategies are already yielding results with the recovery of two hundreds and fifty live cartridges and thirty rounds of 7.62 AK47 ammunition.

The DPO ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP T.Y Mahmud during patrol with his team intercepted a tricycle along Eagle roundabout by Ugunu bridge conveying three occupants and subjected them to a search.

During the search, thirty (30) rounds of 7.62 AK47 live ammunition were recovered from two of the passengers namely; Eddy Aboyowa (m) age 37years, and Akpani Isaiah (m) age 35years, both of Eyiejuku street off Deco road, Warri. The suspects are in custody, and investigation is ongoing.

In an earlier development, the command’s Decoy squad received an intelligence report on a syndicate that supplies cartridges to kidnappers, armed robbers, and cultists. The operatives led by the commander Decoy squad, ASP Julius Robinson embarked on a sting operation, at about 0940hrs of 8th may 2023, and arrested one Chinedu Enenmo ‘m’ 37yrs of Akere Ogidi, Ogbaru LGA Anambra state at their hideout in one of the popular hotel in Asaba, where they hibernate and carry out their nefarious activities, and recovered two hundred and fifty (250) rounds of live cartridges from the suspect.

During the course of investigation, the suspect gave useful information about his accomplice and led the operatives to Fegge area of Onitsha in Anambra State where one Donatus Ndukan ‘m’ 34yrs of Urom community in Awka-North LGA of Anambra State whom he described as his boss in the business was also arrested. Both suspects are in custody, and investigation is ongoing

The Commissioner of police Delta state Command, CP Wale Abass psc, while commending the team for their efforts, also admonished them not to relent as more is expected of them.

He assures Deltans and residents in the state of his resolute in the fight against crime and criminality while calling for cooperation from members of the public especially during stop and search, that though it may inconvenience road users, it is generally for the collective good of the people and the State.

He admonished them to help the police to police them by monitoring their environments and report any suspicious persons or movement within their areas.

The following dedicated phone lines are available for 24 hours to the public as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation.

Addressing officers and men of the command he stated that it is very pertinent for all officers to carry out their duties diligently, adding that it is only result oriented officers that will retain their offices.