Ned Nwoko’s Ex-Aide, Okwuchi Slumps, Dies At Oborevwori’s Inauguration

LAGOS MAY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Mr Bolum Okwuchi, a loyalist and former security aide to Ned Nwoko, slumped and died on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor of Delta State.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports Okwuchi suddenly slumped and died at the Stephen Keshi Stadium venue of the inauguration in Asaba, the capital of the State

Popularly known as Political, Okwuchi recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Before he was rushed to the hospital, he was confirmed dead. However, the immediate cause of his death was yet to be confirmed at the time of filing this report.

Okwuchi was the Director of Trans-bolic Limited, an oil and gas firm incorporated in Asaba. He had also served as a Legislative Aide at the office of the Speaker at the National Assembly, Abuja.

He has also served as the Director of Security to Nwoko, the Senator-elect for Delta North Senatorial District.

