1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Wed, Nov 3rd, 2021

Ned Nwoko Divorces Moroccan Wife, Laila

LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani have gone their separate ways.

Laila who is the fifth wife of the businessman announced the end of their marriage on the social media platform, Instagram.

Speaking on her Instastories, Laila stated that everyone who followed her social media account because of Ned Nwoko should unfollow her. She also threatened to block trolls who might want to leave negative comments on her page.

“Hello, guys I want to say that no one has the right to talk about my marriage, please. Stop talking about people’s lives and I have divorced and already and nothing between him and me,” she wrote during the early hours of Tuesday, November 2.

“And anybody follow me because of him, you can unfollow me please.”

Ripples

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close