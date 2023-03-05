Ndokwa Youths Give Okowa 48 Hours Ultimatum To Continue Abandoned  Road Project

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-YOUTHS of Ndokwa has issued a 48 hours ultimatum to the Governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, to as a matter of urgency, continue the Ossisa community road project in Delta state.

Vanguard reports that the 2023 Presidential election which held on February 25, came to a wrap with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declared president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the second runner up, while others trailed.

The youth said following the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, Okowa, allegedly ordered the contractor handling the Ossisa community road to halt the project and leave site.

The youths under the aegis of Ndukwa National Youth Movement, NNYM, in a statement collectively signed by NNYM Secretary General, Idi Presley Ifeanyichukwu, and NNYM President, Onwubolu Benjamin, on Friday, also cautioned Governor Okowa to desist from playing politics with the well being of the Ndokwa people.

The statement reads In part: “For starters, when we saw the contractor moving in heavy duty equipments to site during this period that’s very close to elections, we suspected foul play but we decided to give Okowa a chance to prove that the hatred he has for Ndokwa Nation has abated. Alas a leopard will never change it’s spot!

“For clarification purpose, we wish to state emphatically that this ultimatum calling on Okowa not to cancel the one of the very few approved projects for Ndokwa Nation has no political undertone, rather it’s done in good faith owing to our desire to see a more developed Ndokwa Nation.

“We are asking Governor Ifeanyi Okowa not to play politics with the well being of our people. It’s not the fault of Ossisa community that he failed in his ill fated quest of becoming vice president. Even his own kinsmen rejected him.

“To all sons and daughters of Ndokwa Nation who mean well and desire to see our communities developed, we are appealing for you to lend your voice irrespective of party affiliations. This is our land and the interest of our people should be paramount to us.

“Finally, we wish to sound it very clearly to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa that should he fail to order the contractor back to site and continue the job within the next forty-eight hours, he should be ready to face the wrath of Ndokwa youths.” (Saturday Vanguard)

Vanguard