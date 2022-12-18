NDDC Board: Abuja Court Halts Onochie, Ogbuku’s Screening, Confirmation

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Federal High Court, Abuja has granted an order stopping the National Assembly from screening and confirming the nominated chairman and Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms. Lauretta Onochie and Chief Samuel Ogbuku.

It urged that all actions on the matter be suspended pending the determination of the suit filed by Chief Edward Ekpokpo Esq., Engr. Victor Wood (both representing the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILOT) and Mr. Edward Omagbemi (representing Omadino Unity Forum) on behalf of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality, challenging the nomination of the duo as Chairman and MD of the NDDC board, Monday, December 12.

Chief Ekpokpo Esq., Engr. Wood and Mr. Omagbemi are plaintiffs in the suit which has President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the House of Senate, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie and Chief Samuel Ogbuku as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th defendants.

The originating summons with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/2294/2022 is among others, seeking a restraining order on the National Assembly from screening and confirming the duo of Onochie and Ogbuku as substantive Chairman and MD of the NDDC board.

