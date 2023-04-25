Names Of Some Mysterious Trees In Forest Of  Urhobo Community

Share This





















OGRIKI.

Known as door because it sees outside and inside of the town / village. To find a place to dwell you must plant Ogriki tree first at the center. Every spirit in that area will now move to live with the Ogriki and under it people will be communicating with different types of spirit. Having sex in the bush where there’s Ogriki tree or where we cannot hear the sound of cockcraw is considered abomination. For example, you can see the Ogriki trees at Ekpan shrine.

ULOHO

Believed to be the most respected tree in the land. Traditional believers do take food to Oloho, dress it with white or red cloth and worship it. Oloho always stands taller than other trees wherever you find them.

You can see Uloho in the bush or places like Udogu Okpe opposite Kings palace Orerokpe.

Uloho can never be cut down and even if you succeed, the root will spring up again and continue to grow and become Uloho tree again.

To cut down Uloho you must make some sacrifices.

AKALAMUDO

This is another mysterious tree, it does not share its leafs at the end or beginning of the year. Its leafs remain the same year in year out. Akalamudo produces fruits that burst out with flies flying out of them until they dies seven days later.

To cut Akalamudo down you need to perform some sacrifices.

AKPOBISI/AKPOBRISI.

Believed to be the most dangerous tree in the forest. The more it grows the more it kills other trees. Akpobisi is known as the spirit filled tree, it serves as home to another spirit Urhobo called Aziza, it can be spelled forward and backward and gives you the same Aziza, other parts of Urhobo calls it Oklobogbowo because it has only one leg and hand but in foam of human being moving around with the power of the wind.

Under Akpobisi tree, you will not see dried leafs and it looks like someone is sweeping it every morning.

It’s only native doctors with diabolical power that can have access to have contact with Akpobisi. But innocent people can have contact with it unknowingly.

ICHAKPA

It looks like tree and also flower in form of dwalf, remains not growing and it never dies unless uprooted. Ichakpa serves as a boundary between owners of lands.

Ichakpa of more than 50 years is not taller than human beings. It remains the first aid when someone sustain injury, pluck the leaf, touch the wound with the water and the blood will stop immediately.

MAHOGANY

Best known for roofing houses, last for over 100 years without breaking. Mahogany contains bitter oil for the treatment of pneumonia, cough and other cold related ailment.

BUSH MANGO TREE

This tree produces fruits called OWE in Urhobo language. It serves two purposes, can be eaten and the seeds is the Ogbono we used for preparing drawsoup popularly known as Ogbono soup.

Bush Mango tree is known as the only fruit tree that is not allowed to be pluck. Fruits of bush mango can only be pick when they fall naturally to the ground. It’s a traditional and superstitious believe of the Urhobo people.

CASSAVA TREE /STICK

Cassava tree/stick is mysterious but in a friendly way, we plant it as stick and uprooted as big fruits. Cassava fruits can be cooked as portage, roasted, turned to garri, akpu, starch, fufu, tapioca etc

It was brought to us by the Portuguese in 1516 and it was first planted in Urhobo land before spreading to other parts of Nigeria

Today, garri remained one of the best consumed food in the Niger Delta area and it also remains the first aid in emergency treatment of hunger when blended together with sugar and groundnut.