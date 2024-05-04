N2.187trn Fraud: James IborIi Listed Among  58 Ex- Govs  Under EFCC Probe (See Breakdown)

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), at least 58 former governors have embezzled, looted, misappropriated, or laundered a total of N2.187 trillion in the 25 years since democracy returned to Nigeria.

Among the the list is Former Delta State Governor Olorogun James Ibori.

The figure did not include properties seized worldwide and others currently under investigation worth billions of naira.

The looted money is equivalent to the 2024 budget of Lagos state (N2.25 trillion) and the entire southeast states.

The N2.2 trillion is several billion higher than the N1.89 trillion and N1.60 trillion 2024 budgets of the entire states in the north-central and northeast, Vanguard reported.

Among the 58 former governors, drawn from the six regions of the country, some are being probed, while others have been probed, investigated, and prosecuted.

List of former governors under EFCC probe are Late Abubakar Audu Kogi stateN10.966 bn, TA Orji and sons Abia N551 bn, Yahaya Bello Kogi N80.2 bn, Chimaroke Nnamani Enugu N5. 3 bn, Sullivan Chime Enugu N450 million, Kayode Fayemi Ekiti State N4bn, Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state,N6.9 bn, Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa state N15bn, Danjuma Goje of Gombe state N5bn and Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto state N15 bn.

Others are Sule Lamido Jigawa state N1.35 bn, Joshua Dariye of Plateau state N1. 16 bn, Timipre Sylva Bayelsa state N19.2 bn, Saminu Turaki of Jigawa state N36bn, Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia N7. 6bn, Bello Matawalle Zamfara state N70 bn, Lucky Igbinedion of Edo state,N4. 5 bn, Rabiu Kwankwaso of Kano stateN10bn, Peter Odili Rivers state N100 bn and Jolly Nyame of Taraba state N1.64 bn.

Furthermore James Ngilari of Adamawa N167 m, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state N84 bn, Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom state N100bn, Abdul Fatah Ahmed of Kwara N9 bn, Ali Mode-Sheriff of Borno state N300bn, Willie Obiano of Anambra state N43 bn, Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state N1. 3bn, Darius Ishaku of Taraba state N39bn and Ramalan Yero of Kaduna N700m.

