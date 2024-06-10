N10m Delaying Take Off Of FUPRE Entrepreneurship Soft-Skill Talent Centre Donated By NNPCL/Shell JV

LAGOS JUNE 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The management Board of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun Delta State, has received from NNPCL/SHELL Joint Venture an Ultra Modern ICT Centre for the development of oilfield executives with with entrepreneurship soft-skill talents.

Urhobotoday learnt that the centre was donated, commissioned and handed over to the ICT Department of the Institution since 2022 by both NNPCL/SHELL JV.

Our findings show that every arrangement for the take of the Centre has been scheduled by the Management Board of Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun – FUPRE and Digital Entrepreneurship Soft-Skills Technology Limited – DESSTECH, but lacking seed funds of N10m for promoting FUPRE – DESSTECH Centre in both mainstream media and E-Media platforms.

Africa Professor and CEO/Founder oF DESSTECH Santuary, Karobrown@Oghenekaro in a statement, is using this medium to appeal to the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the commissioner for Science and Technology, Commissioner for Technical Colleges, and the commissioner for Oil and Gas Delta State to intervene towards the take of FUPRE – DESSTECH CENTRE towards the development of oilfield professionals and leaders with entretreneurship soft-skills talent workforce.

He disclosed that the benefits that will be derived from this ultra modern ICT Centre donated by NNPCL/SHELL JV is enormous and cannot be over emphasised.

According to him, “The centre is already equipped with the right ICT facilities and gadgets for the reskilling and upskilling of certificate graduates, Stay-@-Home-Mothers, Head Teachers and technically rigid workforce to ensure they can work at optimal productivity remotely from home, office, or workplace environment when utilising the fundamentals of 5G network technology, and enterprise solutions software’s @Internet of things saving disposable income towards business development support services and career progression.”

While explaining that the era of the fourth technology industrial revolution is already in their homes, offices, and workplace environments, KAROBROWN pointed out that they need to embrace the Fundamentals of Human/Artificial intelligence education plug-in’s to ensure they develop leadership with entrepreneurship soft-skills talents workforce communities across-board in Delta State and Nigeria.

He further explained that leaders with entrepreneurship soft-skill talents will boost their homes, offices and workplace environments with prayer, progress, productivity and prosperity.