My Vision Is To Transform Lives Through Education-Olorogun David Edevbie

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 16TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Former Chief of Staff to Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Olorogun David Edevbie has disclosed that his vision is to transform lives through education by recognising its essential role as a primary driver of development and a potent catalyst for poverty eradication.

Edevbie who made the declaration in his facebook page, Olorogun David Edevbie recently, described education as “a public good, a fundamental human right and a basis for guaranteeing the realisation of other rights. It is essential for peace, tolerance, human fulfillment and sustainable development.”

He explained that the primary objective underpinning his strategic plan for the sector is to put in place programmes that will prepare citizens for a fulfilling life, to enable them to develop to their full potential and become responsible, compassionate and engaged citizens who drive the knowledge economy.

According to him, “Our education programme’s goal will be to promote literacy and critical thinking among our people and train them to be highly skilled with a competitive edge nationally and internationally, using modern methods and ICT.

“For Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, among other innovative and growth-focused strategies, we will invest heavily in enhancing facilities across the State, institutionalize curriculum review and enhancement, and raise the bar for teacher and school management recruitment, training, inspections and evaluations; all within a FREE AND COMPULSORY primary education context, in modern, secure and fit-for-purpose schools across the state.

“For our Tertiary education, building on the bold steps taken by the Okowa Administration, we will ensure that all state-owned institutions are digitally equipped, upgraded and adequately funded. We will improve access to funding by PROVIDING LOANS TO ALL STUDENTS that need them subject to meeting set criteria, offer SCHOLARSHIP and BURSARIES to deserving students, and facilitate WORK-STUDY PROGRAMMES. We will also encourage universities to lead research in critical disciplines and ensure industrial harmony in the university system. The sector will be repositioned to build capacity to attract international students and improve its global rankings. There will be the use of ICT in every sphere of research, teaching, and administration to match universities worldwide. “