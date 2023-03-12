My Vision If Elected Delta State Gov-Labour Party Gov Candidate Ken Pela

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Labour Party Governorship hopeful as disclosed that his vision if elected Governor of Delta State is to create a better Deltan with righteousness, harmony and prosperity reign.

He added that, the vision is deeply rooted in the vision of the Presidential Candidate Mr. Peter Obi to take Nigeria from consumption to production.

He said that, the labour party will enthrone righteousness in Delta State and in governance by enthroning accountability and integrity, fairness,equity and justice.

The guber candidate explained that, the party will eliminate waste and corruption, bring transparency into government and re-orientate the value of the good people of Delta State and ensure mass participation of the people in government.

Pela added that, there will be security in Delta State and that the security operatives will be equiped to ensure peace in the land to enable the good people of Delta State sleep with their two eyes closed.

The governorship candidate promised to construct the best road, healthcare services and good educational learning to children in Delta State.

He said that, the workers salary/minimum wage will be increase progressively to Hundred Thousand Naira (#100,000) per month.

The labour party candidate added that, there will be Social Investment Scheme (SIS) to Deltans and inject the sum of One Hundred And Twenty Billion Naira (#120,000,000,000) into the economy of Delta State for a period of four years, interest free loans to people to start up their own businesses and also expand their businesses .

He said that, the interest free loans payable for four years, One Million Naira each to a hundred people in the 25 LGA every month which will drive the economy of the state.