Published On: Sat, Jul 16th, 2022

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Time For Referendum Not Election

MALCOLM OMIRHOBO 6

 

By Chief (Barr) Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo

LAGOS JULY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With the  hue and cry of some Nigerians over the Muslim – Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu decision  to pick Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate,  I cannot but ask why are they being  unnecessarily  emotional ,  sentimental , hypocritical and dramatic   ? 

As  long as we keep  lying to ourselves that the structure of the country   is okay and  as long we tenaciously hold on to the fraudulent and  evil document called the  Nigerian 1999  constitution  ,     we  shall continue to live in fear , distrust , disunity, and chasing shadows all over the place.  

By the Nigerian constitution , religion is not a  criteria for a candidate for an election to the office of the president and it is also not a criteria for the  nomination of   his running  mate for the office of the vice-president  . The last time I  checked  there is nothing like Muslim – Christian ticket ,   Christain -Muslim ticket   ,  Muslim – Muslim ticket  in our constitution consequently what Nigerians   should be  concerned about is   Bola Tinubu’s   and his running mate  Kashim Shettima’s  competence and  capacity   to deliver good governance if they succeed to become the number one and number two citizens of this great country and not their religion .

Nigerians complaining of  muslim-muslim must stop raising hell  and stop being pretentious cowards . Are these set of Nigerians against a Muslim-Muslim ticket not aware of the imbalance  and defective structure  of Nigeria? Are they not aware  that in the past seven years over ninety percent of top positions in public offices ,  government agencies , parastatals, juicy appointments , slots  and contracts in Nigeria are  being occupied, enjoyed  and/or assigned to  Muslims to the disadvantage of Nigerians of other religion ? Is it not under the very nose of these  Nigerians  that  when ever   there is vacancy in a public  office  where  Christians or Nigerians of other religion are entitled  to fill up the vacancy ,  they are  discriminated upon by being retired along side their course mates who are not Muslims  just to make way for a  Muslim to take over. Of note  are the cases of the Nigerian Amy and police.  Are these Nigerians  not aware that  in several cases when a Muslim have reached retirement age,  his tenure is unlawfully extended ? Are they not aware that the Oil wells in Nigeria are being owned by Muslims even though the Oil deposits belongs to the Christians and Traditionalist ? Are they not aware that all sea ports in Nigeria belongs to the Christains and Traditionalists but solely administered by Muslims from the Northern part of the country ?

President Muhammed Buhari  won elections on a Muslim-Christain ticket  with  Professor Yemi Osinbajo a Christian and a  pastor as his vice president   . In their on going  government  the Senate President , the  Chief Justice of Nigeria .  the head of the Army , Navy , police , immigration Services , Custom and exercise, correctional center , the .Secretary  to the Federal Government., the Minister of Defence ,  the Accountant General , the  Auditor General  ,the  Minister of Finance , Budget and National Planning, the Attorney General , the  head of the  Code of Conduct Bureau,  the Federal Character Commission , the Federal Judicial Service Commission,   the, Independent National Electoral Commission , the  National Judicial Council , the Federal judicial Service Commission , the National Defence Council , the National Population Commission , the National Security Council , the  Federal Inland Revenue Service , the  Nigerian Police Council , the Nigerian Ports Authority. the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, National Identity Management Commission, the  National Youth Service Corps , the  Security and Civil Defence Corps , the  Nigerian Postal Service, the State Security Service of Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission just to mention a few are all Muslims  . This pattern has  eaten deep into the civil service , , the armed forces , government agencies  and parastatals so that  Muslims will continue to in the next one hundred  years lead while Christians and Nigerians of  other religion  play second fiddle  . Are these Nigeria’s not aware   that Christians and traditionalists  agitators are been hounded down and killed by the Nigerian State while the Muslim bandits , Fulani herdsmen and terrorist  who have killed , raped , sodomised ,mained , brutalised , dehumanised , kidnapped , extorted , destroyed the property of other Nigerians  and dispersed them from their ancestral homes are forgiven , integrated into the society and paid monthly for a job well done without any recompense to their victims ? Are these  Nigerians not aware that the four walls of Nigerian correctional centers cannot hold a Moslem terrorist but can hold a Christian and Traditionalist  agitator . Are these Nigerians not aware that a Muslim have the licence to take the life of a Christian or Traditionalist  without any consequences?

With the above,  what is the big deal of having a  Christian vice president  . By the way,  what is the worth of the  position of the vice president in  Nigeria ? Nothing ! He is nothing but an errand boy . Look at what is happening to one of Africa’s brightest and soundest brain  and mind, professor Yemi Osinbajo,   he is being sidelined ,   mistreated and disrespect .Even the National Economic Council to which he is  the Chairman , he only plays an advisory role to the President who is absolutely in control of the economy. .

It is unfortunate that  those Nigerians against a Muslim Muslim ticket are only seeing the tip of the iceberg  and are approaching the structural problem  of Nigeria on the surface  and  cosmetically without looking at it from the root .

These set of Nigerians against Muslim – Muslim ticket  must stop playing to the gallery . They must  stop  throwing tantrums like kids , man up  and  call for a referendum which is the only way out of  the quagmire we find ourselves as a people . Let these set of Nigerians channel their energy and resources from election to  referendum.  With the right structure in place it would no longer matter where our President and Vice President comes from or which religion they belong to , all that will matter thenceforth will be their capacity and competence .

 

A Human Right Activist, Chief (Barr) Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo writes from Lagos

