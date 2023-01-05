Motorists Grumble Over Indiscriminate Parking Of Oil Tankers Along Warri/Effurun Road

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Commuters have bemoaned the indiscriminate parking of oil tankers in the Niger Cat area of the Warri-Effurun Expressway.

A commercial bus driver, Aaron Ejaita, stated that the indiscriminate parking of oil tankers constituted danger to oil tankers and other road users, mostly at night and particularly to drivers that plied the road for the first time.

Ejaita therefore appealed to the relevant authorities to evacuate the oil tankers from the said road.

Similarly, a private car owner, Dickson Okon, a resident of Niger Cat area, lamented that the indiscriminate parking of the tankers was causing nuisance in the area.

Efforts to reach the authorities of the Petroleum Tankers Drivers ( PTD ) to comment on the issue were unsuccessful.

However, an oil tanker driver, Hassan Mohammed, complained that the issue was caused by lack of space for oil tankers at the park, built by the Delta State Government in the Niger Cat area.

The Chairman of Taskforce on Traffic and Environment, Uvwie Local Government Council, Hon Isaac Itobi, disputed the claim of Mohammed as he stated that there was enough space for the parking of oil tankers at the said park.

Itobi acknowledged that the indiscriminate parking of oil tankers was dangerous, saying that “We have done a lot of enlightenment campaign on the dangers inherent in indiscriminate parking of oil tankers in the Niger Cat Area through the media to no avail.”

” I suggest that a higher authority should intervene on the issue,” he added.

