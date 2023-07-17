Motorists, Commuters Stranded As Flood Takes Over Warri Airport Road, Environs

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Motorists and commuters plying the ever busy Airport Road in Warri, Delta State have lamented the difficulties they faced yesterday due to the downpour that lasted for more than six hours.

They noted that the rain started at 11 a.m. in the morning and stopped at about 6:p.m, making the road filled with a high volume of water and impossible for motorists and tricycles to ply.

Some commuters who spoke said that the high volume of water experienced today was as a result of blocked drainages along the road, calling on residents residing along the road to stop the illegal dumping of refuse in drainages whenever it rained.

They appealed to landlords along the Airport Road in Warri, to as a matter of urgency ensure that their tenants and shops owners partake in the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state to enable them clear the drainage in front of their shops and houses and also ensure that the dirt removed from the drainages were properly deposed.

Some equally called on the Uvwie Local Government Council Chairman, Mr. Ransom Onoyake and the special environmental task force in the council to ensure that residents and shops owners comply with the monthly environmental exercises in the state with an appeal to the council boss to ensure that a mobile court was set up to punish persons who refuse to partake in the exercise to serve as a deterrent to others.

The downpour yesterday in Warri and Effurun made most motorists and tricycles operators park their vehicles and tricycles as the flood was entering their vehicles, resulting in damage to them.

It would be recalled that last year the Uvwie Council Chairman, Mr Ransom Onoyake compelled landlords, residents and shops owner at Jakpa Road in the area to clean their drainages as a result of the flood on the road whenever it rained and the exercise was supervise by the council chairman.

Delta Bulletin