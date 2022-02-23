Motorist Kills 15-Year-Old Child Who Crawls Out Of His Mother’s POS Shop In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet-to-be-identified motorist has been arrested by the police for crushing a 15-month-old child to death along the DLA Road, Asaba, Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the incident, which happened around 6pm on Monday, threw the community into confusion.

Eyewitnesses said the child’s mother did not know when he crawled to the road.

“The car, a Mercedes Benz, was driven by two young boys, suspected to be Yahoo boys.

“The child’s mother operates a PoS shop along the DLA Road, and did not know when the child crawled to the road.

“The child was killed about 30 metres away from the mother’s stand. The car splashed the child’s brain along the road. It was a horrible sight,” a witness, who did not identify himself, said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, on Tuesday, confirmed the accident.

He said, “Yes, it was an accident; a child of one year and few months died. The driver wanted to enter a compound after opening the gate to the compound, not knowing that the child crawled under the vehicle and he ran the child over.

“The mother of deceased’s shop is close to the gate. The suspect is currently in detention and investigation is ongoing.”

