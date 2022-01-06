Motor Spare Parts Dealers Protest Menace Of Cultists In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Members of the Lower Erejuwa Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association, Warri in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State has staged a protest against the menace of street cultists in the area.

Stores of members were closed for business and law abiding residents and owners of other business outfits joined in the protest in solidarity with the motor spare parts dealers in the area.

In a statement of protest titled , ” Enough is Enough ”, read to newsmen by the chairman of the association, Deacon Francis Uju, they complained that the cultists had made the area unsafe for law abiding citizens.

He lamented that members were recording low sales owing to the nefarious activities of the street cultists.

“Most often, our customers were dispossessed of their monies , handsets and other valuables and they were stabbed in the process by the cult boys , ” he added.

Uju alleged that the hoodlums were unguided and mischievous youths that reside in the area.

“We are protesting against the development to the leaders of the community.

“We use this medium to call parents of the cult boys to call their children to order. We cannot fold our alms and watch the cult boys molesting and chasing our customers away . Enough is enough, ” he stated.

Deacon Francis Uju also called for regular patrol of the area by government security agents , particularly the police, just as he appealed to the relevant authorities to resuscitate the street lights in the Lower Erejuwa Road in Warri .

Some residents who spoke to journalists during the protest declared their total support for the motor spare parts dealers.

Delta State News Bulletin