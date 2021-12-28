Moses Taiga, Cecelia Ibru, Other Urhobo Leaders Condole Johnson Barovbe’s Family In Lagos

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Olorogogun Moses accompanied by his wife and Mrs Cecelia Ibru were among prominent Urhobo leaders who paid condolence visit to the family of foremost Urhobo Leader, Educationist and Philantropist, Olorogun Johnson Barovbe on hearing of his passage yesterday.

Olorogun Johnson Barovbe who is member of Board of Trustees (BOT) of Urhobo Progress Union(UPU) died yesterday morning in Lagos , December 27th after a brief illness.

Condoling the wife of the deceased, Mrs. (Barr.) Margret Barovbe and members of his family at his country home in Maryland, Lagos yesterday, Olorogun Moses Taiga who was among the early visitors described the death of Johnson Barovbe as a shock to him and big loss to Urhobo nation.

According to him, “ I have lost a very good friend. His death is a big blow to me.”

Urging the family to bear the irreparable loss, he stressed that Olorogun Johnson Barovbe had lived a fulfilled life, adding that he should be resting on the bosom of the Lord by now.

Earlier on members of foremost Urhobo Social Club Lagos and others were already at the home of Barovbe singing praises of song to God for the demise of their leader. They prayed to God to open the gate of heaven to him and urged the family to be united and solace in God.

Former President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Prince Austine Enajemo-Isire who led the prayer and praise song said although people will be wondering why they are singing praises to God after the demise of their leader, he, however stated that they are worshiping God because their leader who lived a fulfill life is not dead but gone to rest with the Almighty God his creator. He prayed for the soul of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe to rest in perfect peace, adding that God should give the family and those he left behind the heart to bear the irreparable loss.

Adding his voice during the prayer session, a Business Tycoonist and staunch member of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Patrick Emurese said although the death of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe is painful , they, however thanked God that he did not only lived a fulfilled life, he developed and touched the souls of many people as an educationist and philanthropist.

He described Barovbe as a father and leader to them, just as he prayed to God to grant him peaceful rest and protect those he left behind.

Some of the Urhobo leaders who were early callers to the resident of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe were Chief Simeon Ohwofa who was on ground to welcome visitors. He was accompanied by Chief Bright Apinoko.

Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwi, Chief Vincent Okuesa, Chief Isaac Uwhokori, Mr Joseph Imaniru, Publisher of Urhobotoday Mr Oghenekevwe Laba and host of others were present.

Before his demise, Johnson Barovbe was the proprietor of the prestigious Westminster College Lagos and Westminster Nursery and Primary School located in Lagos.

He owned the triple title of Tosogbe of Badagry, Okunna of Agbon Kingdom and Ahwotu (crowd puller) of Urhobo Kingdom.

Barovbe was an Urhobo leader, astute businessman, educationist and philanthropist.

He was the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Urhobo Social Club, a foremost Urhobo club based in Lagos. He was also member of Board of Trustee (BOT) of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).

Barovbe attended Catholic Primary School, Ovu Inland, Ethiope Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State and Catholic Secondary Modern School, Okpara Inland for both his primary and secondary school education.

He also went to the then Provincial Teachers Training College, Warri, now College of Education, Edjeba, Warri, Delta State.

The deceased thereafter proceeded to Middlesex University, London and University of Bradford, West Yorkshire, UK for his graduate degree.

He was awarded Federal Government of Nigeria Postgraduate Scholarship Award to study at University of Bradford, West Yorkshire, UK, for his postgraduate studies.

Chief Barovbe worked as Deputy General Manager, Transcap Ltd., General Manager, Dumex Industrial Nigeria Limited, CICA Nigeria Limited and Managing Director Modika Property Development Company.

May his soul rest in perfect peace (Amen)

