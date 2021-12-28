1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Dec 28th, 2021

Moses Taiga, Cecelia Ibru, Other Urhobo Leaders Condole Johnson Barovbe’s Family In Lagos

Olorogun Johnson Barovbe

LAGOS DECEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide,  Olorogogun Moses accompanied by  his wife and  Mrs Cecelia Ibru   were among prominent Urhobo leaders who paid condolence visit to the  family of  foremost Urhobo Leader,   Educationist and Philantropist,  Olorogun Johnson Barovbe  on   hearing of his  passage  yesterday.

Olorogun Johnson Barovbe  who is member of  Board of Trustees (BOT) of Urhobo Progress Union(UPU) died yesterday morning in Lagos , December 27th after a  brief illness.

Condoling the  wife of the deceased, Mrs. (Barr.) Margret Barovbe and   members of his family at his country home in Maryland, Lagos  yesterday, Olorogun Moses  Taiga who was among the early visitors described the death of Johnson Barovbe  as a shock to him  and big  loss to Urhobo nation.

According to him, “ I have lost a very good friend. His death is a big blow to me.”

Urging  the family to bear the irreparable loss, he stressed  that Olorogun Johnson Barovbe had lived a  fulfilled life, adding that he should be resting on the bosom  of the Lord by now.

UPU President-General Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga signing the condolence registrar

Earlier on members of foremost Urhobo Social Club Lagos and others were already at the home of Barovbe singing praises of song to God for the demise of their leader. They prayed to God to open the gate of heaven to him and urged the family to be united and solace in God.

Former President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Prince Austine Enajemo-Isire who led the prayer and  praise song  said although  people will be wondering why they are singing praises to God after the demise of their leader,  he, however  stated that they are worshiping God because their leader who lived a fulfill life is not dead but gone to rest with the Almighty God his creator. He prayed for the soul of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe to rest in perfect peace, adding that God should give the family and those he left behind the heart to bear the irreparable loss.

Mrs Cecelia Ibru signing the condolence registar..

Adding his voice during the prayer session, a Business Tycoonist  and  staunch member of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Patrick Emurese said although the death of Olorogun Johnson Barovbe is painful , they, however thanked  God that he did not only lived a fulfilled life, he developed and  touched the souls of many people as an educationist and philanthropist.

He described Barovbe as a father and leader to them, just as he prayed to God to grant him peaceful rest and protect those he left behind.

Some of the Urhobo leaders who were early callers to the resident of  Olorogun Johnson Barovbe were Chief Simeon Ohwofa who was on ground to welcome visitors. He was accompanied by Chief Bright Apinoko.

Osu R’ Urhobo of Lagos, Chief Vincent Ahwi, Chief Vincent Okuesa, Chief Isaac Uwhokori, Mr Joseph Imaniru, Publisher of Urhobotoday Mr Oghenekevwe Laba and host of others were present.

Adieu Olorogun Johnson Barovbe. You came, you saw and you conquered. Rest in peace…

Before  his demise,  Johnson Barovbe  was the proprietor of the prestigious Westminster College Lagos and Westminster Nursery and Primary School located in Lagos.

He owned the triple title of Tosogbe of Badagry, Okunna of Agbon Kingdom and Ahwotu (crowd puller) of Urhobo Kingdom.

Barovbe was an Urhobo leader, astute businessman, educationist and philanthropist.

He was the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Urhobo Social Club, a foremost Urhobo club based in Lagos. He was also member of Board of Trustee (BOT) of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).

Barovbe attended Catholic Primary School, Ovu Inland, Ethiope Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State and   Catholic Secondary Modern School, Okpara Inland for both his primary and secondary school education.

He also went to the then Provincial Teachers Training College, Warri, now College of Education, Edjeba, Warri, Delta State.

The deceased thereafter proceeded to Middlesex University, London and University of Bradford, West Yorkshire, UK for his graduate degree.

He was awarded Federal Government of Nigeria Postgraduate Scholarship Award to study at University of Bradford, West Yorkshire, UK, for his postgraduate studies.

Chief Barovbe worked as Deputy General Manager, Transcap Ltd., General Manager, Dumex Industrial Nigeria Limited, CICA Nigeria Limited  and Managing Director Modika Property Development Company.

May his soul rest in perfect peace (Amen)

Please hook on to www. Urhobotoday.com for further details.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close