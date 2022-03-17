MOPOL Detained For Masterminding Escape Of Warri Pastor Accused Of Defaming Prophet Fufeyin

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Mobile Police officer, Mr. Aminu Abrahim, has been arrested for helping the General Overseer of God’s Delight Gospel Assembly in Warri, Delta State, Pastor Johnmark Ighosoto, to escape

Pastor Ighosoto was being hunted by the police for allegations ranging from conspiracy, cybercrime, and defamation through a viral video against Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Fufeyin, who is the General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Effurun also in Delta, had petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Ali Mohammed, over the video clip.

The petition said the video was recorded by his detractors to damage his reputation as a man of God.

However, Inspector Ahrahim who was said to have been a security detail to Pastor Ighosotu reportedly prevented the police team assigned to effect his arrest.

A source who confided in our correspondent said inspector Ibrahim was attached to the Mobile Police force, Mopol 50 Kubua, Abuja,

He said,” The Mobil police officer is an orderly to Pastor Johnmark Ighosotu but prevented the police team to arrest the pastor

“He was detained in Owian police station Delta state for masterminding the escape of the general overseer.

“The team arrived at the general overseer’s home when the inspector immediately alerted the man of God who obviously sensing danger and sneaked out of the house through the back entrance.

“The force headquarters had ordered the arrest of the inspector following his role in the escape of the general overseer”

When contacted on Wednesday, Delta State Police Spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, said he was yet to be briefed about the story.

But the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Owian police station in the state, Mr. Samuel Yohana, confirmed the inspector’s arrest.

He said, “The matter was from Abuja, though I was away from the station, when I came back to the station they briefed me about the case.

“Abuja only came on investigations, when they said the mobile police officer, Aminu Abrahim, was trying to hide the Pastor, he was detained and released after, but I don’t know the whereabouts of the pastor now”

Punch