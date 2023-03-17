Monarch Of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom Joins His Ancestors

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Agbarha-Warri Kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State has lost its monarch, HRM London Aforkerhi Itu JP Ememoh 11.

The most senior chief in the kingdom, High Chief Willie Atebefia Digbori announced the monarch’s transition on Thursday.

He stated that three months of mourning throughout the seven towns of Agbarha Warri Kingdom and satellite villages have been declared.

”Within the period, there is an opportunity for condolence visits here in the Regency Council Hall, Igbudu.” High Chief Willie Atebefia Digbori added.

He had earlier stated that Agbarha Warri was an autonomous kingdom “as shown in the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council and Chiefs Edict of 1998”.

“His Royal Majesty London Aforkerhi Itu JP Ememoh 11, the Ovie of Agbarha Warri Kingdom was our first gazetted monarch.

” Before and from time immemorial, Agbarha Warri Clan was ruled by the eldest man,” Digbori added.

He further disclosed that the traditional ruler was crowned on April 9, 1998, and given the staff of office on April 13, 1999, making it 25 years on the throne.

