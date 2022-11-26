Mofe Damijo Shares His Last Moment With Late Sammie Okposo In US

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD has shared his last moment with late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

The ace actor joined a host of others to mourn the painful demise of the popular gospel musician who died on Friday, November 25th, 2022.

RMD shared a video via his Instagram account, showing their last moment together while they were both in America.

According to RMD, the video was filmed exactly a month ago. The actor noted that they spent about two weeks together and had a wonderful time.

He wrote:“We spent 2 weeks together and fellowshipped as men. Ate, drank and, as I’m known to do, teased you. Toks or Jedi, would drive you to me and we would spend the entire day together.”

Giststreet.com