Mofe Damijo Mourns Kabiri Fubara’s Death, Writes Touching Note

LAGOS DECEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Veteran actor RMD has mourned Kabiri Fubara following his sad passing.

Actor Fubara was announced dead yesterday by his sister.

Kabiri Fubara and RMD acted in the movies ‘Castle and Castle’ and ‘God Calling’.

RMD while consoling Fubara’s family, said God called and he answered and he knows he’s in a better place away from all the pains and suffering of this world.

He wrote:

You were an outstanding Actor full of light and energy.

We might not understand

You fought a good fight

Smiling through it all

Alas, God called

And you answered

I know you are in a better place

Rest in power son!

Tori.ng