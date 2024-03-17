Mob Sets Suspected Armed Robber Ablaze In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A mob set a suspected armed robber ablaze on Bazunu Street, entrance to Igbudu market, Warri, Delta State, on Thursday night.

DAILY POST gathered that the incident happened when a woman was robbed of her belongings on her way from the market around 9pm.

The gang of three were said to have stormed the area in a commercial tricycle and stabbed the woman after dispossessing her of her belongings.

However, her cry for help alerted passers-by, residents and other traders, who chased the robbers. One of them was caught while the two others escaped.

He was beaten to a pulp before he was set ablaze.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, did not pick his calls or respond to text messages sent to him for comment.

DailyPost